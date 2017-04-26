Ex-Saints, Bears, Bills, NFL Exec, Jim W. Miller discusses NFL Draft tomorrow

The New Orleans Saints, teams, players and fans from around the world await to see which college players might transform their favorite clubs into the next franchise team. The NFL draft is the symbol of renewal, the spring moments that spawn annual hope externals that “this year will be the year”. Well, maybe.

Just maybe it might be the year for the Saints, once again. Who knows? The team has made some major moves lately, acquiring Adrian Peterson, releasing Branden Cooks, perhaps for the better or worse? What are their biggest weaknesses, their strengths? Who might be able to fill the gaps? Is it time to find a suitable replacement for Drew Brees?

So many questions needing to be answered.

And, tomorrow at 11 am, we will try to plow through those Q and A’s online. Former Executive Vice President for the New Orleans Saints, Jim W. Miller, will share your insights and perhaps field your questions and comments, in Bayoubuzz.com’s Facebook Live interview.

Miller has handled the duties of the negotiating contracts for the Saints, the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears. As his website posts, “In 1981, Miller was hired by the National Football League as chief information officer in its labor relations office, the NFL Management Council, where he was the owners' spokesperson during the 1982 player's strike.”

He is a well-respected journalist, author of two books including his latest, “Integrated”.

He is a contributor to this website. Here is a link to his columns which he posts on his own website, JimWMillersports.com

You can watch the discussion live on this Facebook Page and here on Bayoubuzz.com.

