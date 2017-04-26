Wednesday, 26 April 2017 10:49
Ex-Saints, Bears, Bills, NFL Exec, Jim W. Miller discusses NFL Draft tomorrow
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

miller nfl live2 5It’s D-Day or Draft Day tomorrow in the NFL.

More specifically, Thursday represents the first day of the NFL draft 2017.

The New Orleans Saints, teams, players and fans from around the world await to see which college players might transform their favorite clubs into the next franchise team.  The NFL draft is the symbol of renewal, the spring moments that spawn annual hope externals that “this year will be the year”.  Well, maybe.

Just maybe it might be the year for the Saints, once again. Who knows? The team has made some major moves lately, acquiring Adrian Peterson, releasing Branden Cooks, perhaps for the better or worse?  What are their biggest weaknesses, their strengths?  Who might be able to fill the gaps?  Is it time to find a suitable replacement for Drew Brees?

So many questions needing to be answered.

And, tomorrow at 11 am, we will try to plow through those Q and A’s online.  Former Executive Vice President for the New Orleans Saints, Jim W. Miller, will share your insights and perhaps field your questions and comments, in Bayoubuzz.com’s Facebook Live interview.

Miller has handled the duties of the negotiating contracts for the Saints, the Buffalo Bills and the Chicago Bears.  As his website posts, “In 1981, Miller was hired by the National Football League as chief information officer in its labor relations office, the NFL Management Council, where he was the owners' spokesperson during the 1982 player's strike.”

He is a well-respected journalist, author of two books including his latest, “Integrated”.

He is a contributor to this website.  Here is a link to his columns which he posts on his own website, JimWMillersports.com

Here is his latest column New Orleans Saints, give Malcolm Butler, the "Byrd pass", learn from mistakes

You can watch the discussion live on this Facebook Page and here on Bayoubuzz.com.

Those interested individuals interested in posting the game on their Facebook pages or timelines, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

 

Published in News
Tagged under
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Related items
More in this category: « Watch Louisiana Governor Edwards talk about CAT Tax failure Trump's new plan; Curtains on tax returns release; 40% say Trump-Russia; Probing Obama admin »
Login to post comments
back to top
Powered By JFBConnect
  • Cat Fights on the Hot Cement Confederate New Orleans statues
  • Ex-Saints, Bears, Bills, NFL Exec, Jim W. Miller discusses NFL Draft tomorrow
  • Trump's new plan; Curtains on tax returns release; 40% say Trump-Russia; Probing Obama admin
  • Watch Louisiana Governor Edwards talk about CAT Tax failure

catRarely, have I seen few issues that have generated as much raw heat, tension, and passion than the Confederate monuments controversy. 

Just as existed during the real civil war, where brothers battled brothers, social media is the battleground, particularly Facebook, pitting friend against friend.

On one side of the tense divide, there are those who are protecting the New Orleans civil war era monuments.  Burnt in effigy, forever, is the symbol of Mayor Mitch Landrieu for up-ending what the monument protectors consider to be the loving civil society of New Orleans.

Lately, events have turned somewhat militaristic.

Some protectors of the Confederate monuments have been staying vigilant, in person and online, even surveilling during the wee hours of the morning, waiting for the next Mayor Landrieu attack. On Sunday morning, with protections of snipers, masked workers and a dumbstruck audience, the worst of all of the monuments was cut and carried., the Liberty Monument. 

Read More

miller nfl live2 5It’s D-Day or Draft Day tomorrow in the NFL.

More specifically, Thursday represents the first day of the NFL draft 2017.

Read More

 

trump curtainsThe major President Trump news of the day focuses upon taxes, not only the tax cuts he is proposing but his own taxes, which he obviously, refuses to unveil.

 

Read More

edwards play money 1

At a press conference today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the CAT Tax did not pass the House Ways and Means Committee.  The Governor, in addressing the media said that "the fate of that bill was decided long before we unveiled it".

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

Sen. Appel talks budget, economy

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1