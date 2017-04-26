×

Wednesday, 26 April 2017
Trump's new plan; Curtains on tax returns release; 40% say Trump-Russia; Probing Obama admin
trump curtainsThe major President Trump news of the day focuses upon taxes, not only the tax cuts he is proposing but his own taxes, which he obviously, refuses to unveil.

 

 

Some believe that Trump will receive millions of dollars in tax relief, thus, argue that his taxes should be released.  No-go, said the Treasury Secretary who is the point person on his tax proposal, the President has no intention of releasing, the Treasurer claims.

Indeed, passing massive tax cuts might be a monumental achievement with opposition on the far right and the left. Trump could use a victory, especially a major one which would be a monumental achievement considering the health care reform debacle. But, today, there’s a different monument discussion being held right now in the White House. 

“President Donald Trump ordered his Interior Department to review of tens of millions of acres of land and water set aside as national monuments by the past three presidents on Wednesday, a move that environmental groups warn will undermine a crucial conservation tool and open up sensitive areas to fossil fuel development.

Did anyone say, Russia? 

According to new numbers, nearly forty percent of Americans believe that the Trump administration helped Russia meddle in the elections.

