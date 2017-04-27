×

Warning

JUser: :_load: Unable to load user with ID: 9592

Thursday, 27 April 2017 16:09
Conservative Hillyer says Trump's tax plan is huge budget buster, 100-days related
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

quinConservatives are known to love tax breaks and that’s what President Donald Trump presented yesterday with his one-page tax outline. But, there are signs that many conservatives are not enamored with the proposal, at least, not yet. 

One of those conservatives who expressed his objections and his cynicisms, was Quin Hillyer, contributing editor for the National Review and contributor to other national publications. 

On Wednesday, Publisher Stephen Sabludowsky interviewed Hillyer via Facebook Live right after he penned a column for the Washington Examiner. 

Hillyer spoke about that column and his lack of enthusiasm for the proposal. 

Here is a short segment of the transcript in which he declared his disappointment:  

Well first of all the column is about Trump's sort of vague tax proposals today where he proposes massively simplifying individual taxes and massively reducing corporate taxes with no, with no accompanying trade offs, no loophole closures or anything like that.  

And in that Trump's proposal it is seen probably quite helpful for jobs and economic growth but also seen as a huge huge budget buster--that's sort of what everybody's saying across the board.  It is tough to tell because Trump's so-called plan is actually just a one-page outline that's really all they handed out.   That said my column says not that the plan is too audacious but that it is not bold enough. 

But this is a subject or a proposal of for for nearly a decade, actually pretty darn close to decade now.   And that is rather than cut the top corporate rate from thirty five to twenty five or thirty five to twenty or thirty five to fifteen a lot of thirty five to fifteen is what Trump said, I say we should eliminate the corporate income tax entirely.  If you don't eliminate it entirely you end up you still end up with all sorts of complications you still end up with even if you started out as a flat system,  even if you do get rid of loopholes and tax write-offs, that Trump does not call for getting rid, even if you do all that, you have lobbyists coming in to game the system.  You eventually have you know well right off here and trade off there and a loophole there and you don't have an efficient system and you lose a lot of money to the federal treasury without nearly as much benefit. 

Hillyer also said that he felt Trump’s sudden release of the plan was related to the 100-day anniversary of the Trump administration. 

Here is the complete video of the interview. 

https://www.facebook.com/stephen.sabludowsky/videos/10155416467886320/

Here is a link to Hillyer’s column

Last modified on Thursday, 27 April 2017 16:24
Published in News
Tagged under
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
Related items
More in this category: « New Orleans Saints picks, NFL draft are in the numbers
Login to post comments
back to top
Powered By JFBConnect
  • Cat Fights on the Hot Cement Confederate New Orleans statues
  • Ex-Saints, Bears, Bills, NFL Exec, Jim W. Miller discusses NFL Draft tomorrow
  • Trump's new plan; Curtains on tax returns release; 40% say Trump-Russia; Probing Obama admin
  • Watch Louisiana Governor Edwards talk about CAT Tax failure

catRarely, have I seen few issues that have generated as much raw heat, tension, and passion than the Confederate monuments controversy. 

Just as existed during the real civil war, where brothers battled brothers, social media is the battleground, particularly Facebook, pitting friend against friend.

On one side of the tense divide, there are those who are protecting the New Orleans civil war era monuments.  Burnt in effigy, forever, is the symbol of Mayor Mitch Landrieu for up-ending what the monument protectors consider to be the loving civil society of New Orleans.

Lately, events have turned somewhat militaristic.

Some protectors of the Confederate monuments have been staying vigilant, in person and online, even surveilling during the wee hours of the morning, waiting for the next Mayor Landrieu attack. On Sunday morning, with protections of snipers, masked workers and a dumbstruck audience, the worst of all of the monuments was cut and carried., the Liberty Monument. 

Read More

miller nfl live2 5It’s D-Day or Draft Day tomorrow in the NFL.

More specifically, Thursday represents the first day of the NFL draft 2017.

Read More

 

trump curtainsThe major President Trump news of the day focuses upon taxes, not only the tax cuts he is proposing but his own taxes, which he obviously, refuses to unveil.

 

Read More

edwards play money 1

At a press conference today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the CAT Tax did not pass the House Ways and Means Committee.  The Governor, in addressing the media said that "the fate of that bill was decided long before we unveiled it".

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

Sen. Appel talks budget, economy

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1