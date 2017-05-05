Friday, 05 May 2017 13:54
Pinsonat: Senator Kennedy the key to Louisiana Treasurer Race election
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

stokesWhile 2017 is a somewhat quiet political year for Louisiana, one election could make a difference for the state and for the winner for years to come.  That election is for the Office of Louisiana Treasurer for which an election has been called this fall.  John Kennedy, who had been Treasurer for over a decade, moved up to Washington DC by virtue of winning the US Senate Race seat, formerly held by Republican David Vitter, who retired from public office.

(Photo: Julie Stokes)

 So, who seems to be the big names and players vying to replace Kennedy?

In the final part of my Facebook Live interview with Southern Media and Opinion Research pollster Bernie Pinsonat, the well-known political analyst discussed this election, the candidates and what might be needed for one to emerge from the pack.

According to Pinsonat, one of the big factors in the background is who will Kennedy support to fill his seat?

Pinsonat said he has not heard of any Democrat running.  To date, the candidates appear to be Rep. John Schroder, Sen. Neil Riser, former Commissioner of Administration Angelle Davis and Rep. Julie Stokes.  Another potential candidate is Tea Party leader Rob Maness.

When asked about the rumor that Kennedy is contemplating running for Governor, against John Bel Edwards and other Republican hopefuls, Pinsonat said that is the rumor.  He added that Kennedy will have been US Senator for three years and the former State Treasurer’s entry into the gubernatorial race would not be viewed negatively, even though he has just been sworn into office.

Watch the video for the entire segment

Last modified on Friday, 05 May 2017 14:58
Published in News
Tagged under
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
Related items
More in this category: « Clinton's loss due to Hillary, not Wikileaks, Comey or Russia Collision Conference a hit; Site Selection tabs Louisiana; Nungesser goes cooking »
Login to post comments
back to top
Powered By JFBConnect
  • Cat Fights on the Hot Cement Confederate New Orleans statues
  • Ex-Saints, Bears, Bills, NFL Exec, Jim W. Miller discusses NFL Draft tomorrow
  • Trump's new plan; Curtains on tax returns release; 40% say Trump-Russia; Probing Obama admin
  • Watch Louisiana Governor Edwards talk about CAT Tax failure

catRarely, have I seen few issues that have generated as much raw heat, tension, and passion than the Confederate monuments controversy. 

Just as existed during the real civil war, where brothers battled brothers, social media is the battleground, particularly Facebook, pitting friend against friend.

On one side of the tense divide, there are those who are protecting the New Orleans civil war era monuments.  Burnt in effigy, forever, is the symbol of Mayor Mitch Landrieu for up-ending what the monument protectors consider to be the loving civil society of New Orleans.

Lately, events have turned somewhat militaristic.

Some protectors of the Confederate monuments have been staying vigilant, in person and online, even surveilling during the wee hours of the morning, waiting for the next Mayor Landrieu attack. On Sunday morning, with protections of snipers, masked workers and a dumbstruck audience, the worst of all of the monuments was cut and carried., the Liberty Monument. 

Read More

miller nfl live2 5It’s D-Day or Draft Day tomorrow in the NFL.

More specifically, Thursday represents the first day of the NFL draft 2017.

Read More

 

trump curtainsThe major President Trump news of the day focuses upon taxes, not only the tax cuts he is proposing but his own taxes, which he obviously, refuses to unveil.

 

Read More

edwards play money 1

At a press conference today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the CAT Tax did not pass the House Ways and Means Committee.  The Governor, in addressing the media said that "the fate of that bill was decided long before we unveiled it".

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

Sen. Appel talks budget, economy

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1