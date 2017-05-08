John Georges, Morrell, Becky Allen highlight Politics with a Punch 15th Anniversary, Thursday

Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the second consecutive year; Pope John Paul II meets with the US Catholic Church Leaders at the Vatican to discuss the sexual abuse of minors crises. Incoming Mayor Ray Nagin is about to embark upon an anti-corruption program; Candidates to replace Louisiana Governor Mike Foster were beginning to consider a race for the October 2003 elections.

And, most importantly, Politics with a Punch, was born.

It has been fifteen years since I introduced the idea to Jeff Crouere and that we co-founded and co-produced this now-Louisiana tradition that I call “funnier than laughing gas”. Crouere has done a masterful job as host and emcee of the program and our guests have included governors, mayors, the tops in sports, news, comedy, entertainment brave enough to man our stage.

We've had Bobby Jindal, Kathleen Blanco, John Bel Edwards, Edwin Edwards on our stage. Then, there was Nagin, Mitch Landrieu, Harry, the Judge from Night Court and let's not forget The Canal Street Madam. We've hosted Harry Lee and Buddy D.

So, for our biggie, Anniversary 15, once again, we bring to our audience an eclectic gang of publishers, showbizzers, businessmen and of course, politicians. All of this and more, “Politics with a Punch Year 15”, this Thursday, May 11.

For the occasion, I believe we have an outstanding cast:

John Georges

Publisher of The Advocate, Local Business Leader

Hon. J.P. Morrell

Louisiana State Senator (D-New Orleans)

Becky Allen

Comedienne, Actress, Entertainer, New Orleans Icon

Dennis Assaf

Co-Founder, Executive/Artistic Director, Conductor of JPAS

Captain Black

Real Life Superhero, Urban Safety Consultant, Commentator

Jim Brown

Publisher, Commentator, Syndicated Talk Show Host, Former LA Ins. Comm

Frank Scurlock

Founder of Space Walk, Positive Sky, NOLA Mayoral Candidate

For those wanting to ensure a good seat, doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. “Punch” is located at Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans and Valet parking is provided.

Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment

Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.

If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:

