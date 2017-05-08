NEW SMOR POLL: LIVE

Monday, 08 May 2017 11:12
Morrell, Becky Allen highlight Politics with a Punch 15th Anniversary, Thursday
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

punch castWOW!! Fifteen years ago.

Tiger Woods wins the Masters for the second consecutive year;  Pope John Paul II meets with the US Catholic Church Leaders at the Vatican to discuss the sexual abuse of minors crises.  Incoming Mayor Ray Nagin is about to embark upon an anti-corruption program; Candidates to replace Louisiana Governor Mike Foster were beginning to consider a race for the October 2003 elections.

 

 

And, most importantly, Politics with a Punch, was born.

It has been fifteen years since I introduced the idea to Jeff Crouere and that we co-founded and co-produced this now-Louisiana tradition that I call “funnier than laughing gas”.  Crouere has done a masterful job as host and emcee of the program and our guests have included governors, mayors, the tops in sports, news, comedy, entertainment brave enough to man our stage.

We've had Bobby Jindal, Kathleen Blanco, John Bel Edwards, Edwin Edwards on our stage.  Then, there was Nagin, Mitch Landrieu, Harry, the Judge from Night Court and let's not forget The Canal Street Madam. We've hosted Harry Lee and Buddy D.  

So, for our biggie, Anniversary 15, once again, we bring to our audience an eclectic gang of publishers, showbizzers, businessmen and of course, politicians.  All of this and more, “Politics with a Punch Year 15”, this Thursday, May 11.

 

For the occasion, I believe we have an outstanding cast:

Hon. J.P. Morrell   

Louisiana State Senator (D-New Orleans)

Becky Allen

Comedienne, Actress, Entertainer, New Orleans Icon   

Dennis Assaf 

Co-Founder, Executive/Artistic Director, Conductor of JPAS

Captain Black  

Real Life Superhero, Urban Safety Consultant, Commentator

Jim Brown

Publisher, Commentator, Syndicated Talk Show Host, Former LA Ins. Comm

Frank Scurlock

Founder of Space Walk, Positive Sky, NOLA Mayoral Candidate

For those wanting to ensure a good seat, doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.  “Punch” is located at Eiffel Society; 2040 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans and Valet parking is provided.

Be sure to arrive early to enjoy cocktails, dinner and musical entertainment

Discount Tickets: $15.00 per person/$25.00 per couple.

If you would like to take advantage of this opportunity, purchase tickets in advance on-line at our website:

POLITICS WITH A PUNCH ONLINE TICKET STORE 

Last modified on Thursday, 11 May 2017 07:55
Published in News
Tagged under
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
Related items
More in this category: « Collision Conference a hit; Site Selection tabs Louisiana; Nungesser goes cooking Work requirements for non-disabled Louisiana Medicaid recipients, good idea »
Login to post comments
back to top
Powered By JFBConnect
  • Cat Fights on the Hot Cement Confederate New Orleans statues
  • Ex-Saints, Bears, Bills, NFL Exec, Jim W. Miller discusses NFL Draft tomorrow
  • Trump's new plan; Curtains on tax returns release; 40% say Trump-Russia; Probing Obama admin
  • Watch Louisiana Governor Edwards talk about CAT Tax failure

catRarely, have I seen few issues that have generated as much raw heat, tension, and passion than the Confederate monuments controversy. 

Just as existed during the real civil war, where brothers battled brothers, social media is the battleground, particularly Facebook, pitting friend against friend.

On one side of the tense divide, there are those who are protecting the New Orleans civil war era monuments.  Burnt in effigy, forever, is the symbol of Mayor Mitch Landrieu for up-ending what the monument protectors consider to be the loving civil society of New Orleans.

Lately, events have turned somewhat militaristic.

Some protectors of the Confederate monuments have been staying vigilant, in person and online, even surveilling during the wee hours of the morning, waiting for the next Mayor Landrieu attack. On Sunday morning, with protections of snipers, masked workers and a dumbstruck audience, the worst of all of the monuments was cut and carried., the Liberty Monument. 

Read More

miller nfl live2 5It’s D-Day or Draft Day tomorrow in the NFL.

More specifically, Thursday represents the first day of the NFL draft 2017.

Read More

 

trump curtainsThe major President Trump news of the day focuses upon taxes, not only the tax cuts he is proposing but his own taxes, which he obviously, refuses to unveil.

 

Read More

edwards play money 1

At a press conference today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said the CAT Tax did not pass the House Ways and Means Committee.  The Governor, in addressing the media said that "the fate of that bill was decided long before we unveiled it".

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

Sen. Appel talks budget, economy

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1