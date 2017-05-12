In Trump era media bias, was Tim Allen last conservative Hollywood star standing?

Despite healthy ratings, ABC promptly canceled Tim Allen’s popular sitcom, “Last Man Standing” this week. The show was a successful part of the ABC line-up for six years. While some media reports claim that ABC canceled the show due to poor ratings, the truth is that the program was the second highest rated comedy and the third highest rated “scripted” show on the network. In fact, during the history of the show, “Last Man Standing” drew an impressive average of 8.1 million viewers each week.

Allen’s real crime was not poor ratings, but having the audacity to announce he was a conservative. He understood the challenge he faced in Hollywood. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Allen lamented that "You gotta be real careful around here. You get beat up if you don't believe what everybody else believes. This is like '30s Germany."

Unfortunately for Allen, Hollywood treats conservatives like they are infected with the Bubonic Plague. Other than Jon Voight, Cheryl Ladd, Bo Derek, James Woods and a few others, Hollywood is a monolithic community filled with extreme liberals.

Most conservatives do not speak up for fear it may end their career. Woods knew he was endangering his job prospects in 2013 when he spoke out against President Obama’s policies. After Woods stood on principle and expressed his political views, sadly, he has all but disappeared from the big screen.

There is tremendous groupthink in Hollywood, a community that strongly supported both Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. The major stars in Hollywood are all liberal and give massive contributions to the Democratic Party.

In this environment, Tim Allen is a very rare breed. His show revolves around a main character, Mike Baxter, who is both a conservative and a Christian. It is the perfect show for this era, appealing to the 63 million Trump voters who are not represented at all on broadcast television.

Not only are Trump voters excluded, but working class Americans and those who reside in the Rust Belt and rural communities are also not represented on broadcast television. Even ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey recognized this fact at a recent meeting in London. He admitted that his network has not “paid enough attention to some of the true realities of what life is like for everyday Americans.”

Back in the 1980’s, during the conservative Reagan era, a very successful program was “Family Ties” with a conservative character Alex Keaton, played perfectly by Michael J. Fox. It aired on NBC for seven years, winning numerous awards and garnering great ratings.

Unfortunately, broadcast television networks today are not interested in appealing to the massive Trump electorate. If so, ABC would not be canceling “Last Man Standing,” but adding more programs just like it to the line-up.