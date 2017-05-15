Comey firing moves administration into Trump constitutional crises

For many political and legal observers of the Donald Trump campaign and administration, the recent firing of James Comey moved the investigation of Russian interference in American elections into a totally different and higher constitutional orbit.

Trump has committed the outrageous and the unthinkable over the past now almost two years ever since he became a candidate for President. His firebrand in-your-face- approach to business, society, and politics, his inflammatory tweets, his made-for-TV persona, has been branded by his supporters into the man who could shake up Washington DC.





While many of us have had concerns over whether his campaign has had strange relationships with Russia, we have been countered by his proponents and defenders with their counter-claims there is nothing there, there.





But, last week, the events related to the firing of Comey created a layer of legal uncertainty and opened up a new chapter of the Trump investigation, just as the cover-up in the Watergate proceedings put Richard Nixon administration into jeopardy.





I received an email from a progressive constitutional organization, The American Constitution Society, whose President Caroline Fredrickson, was quoted to make this very point. After reading her comment below, I wanted to discuss via Facebook Live her reasons for her comment.'





“The events surrounding Comey's firing raise questions for investigators in Congress and the Department of Justice. The most immediate questions are why, why now and whether the administration will appoint a truly independent investigator. The dismissal politicized the Bureau and jeopardizes the rule of law. What will stop the president from demanding loyalty from the next FBI director over a piece of chocolate cake? The most important obligations of the FBI director are to the American people and the Constitution.”





