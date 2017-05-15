Monday, 15 May 2017 14:07
Trump press briefing: Spicer still refuses to discuss Trump taping of Comey
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

“There’s nothing further to say.  There’s nothing further to add to what the President has said on that issue” “There’s nothing further to say”.

So said the President’s Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, once again, this time today during the press conference, when he was asked repeatedly about whether Donald Trump taped James Comey.

Spicer refused to admit or deny the existence of any tape or tapes.  More specifically, he refused to discuss the issue at all.

Some question the wisdom of Trump’s refusal, if anything, creating the impression that the administration has something to hide.

Below are the tweets on this issue.

Questions persist over the tapes’ existence and concerning whether the Department of Justice should nominate a Special Counsel.

Close to 80 percent of Americans want a special counsel or a joint congressional committee to investigate.

Last modified on Monday, 15 May 2017 17:14
Published in News
Tagged under
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « New Orleans Saints linebackers uncertainty amid evolving NFL defenses BIG APPLE iphone 7 makes the cut in Big Easy New Orleans barbershop »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1