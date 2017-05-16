McMaster: Trump to Russia "wholly appropriate, "not aware of where information came from"

On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree? Read More

As Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better. According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all. Read More

II know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day. Perhaps it should. It’s hot as heck. The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling. The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day. Read More