Wednesday, 17 May 2017 15:40
Trump's incompetent, should not be President says conservative columnist Quin Hillyer
The Trump administration in meltdown? Is the Trump train falling off its track? This is exactly what appears to be the case

According to conservative columnist Quin Hillyer, Trump should not be President.

That comment puts it lightly compared to some of the other statements Hillyer made in our Bayoubuzz Facebook Live interview earlier today.

Hillyer who writes for a number of major conservative publications such as National Review, Washington Enquirer and more said “This is what exactly what I spent a year and a half predicting. Donald Trump is incompetent.  He is invincibly ignorant and he is emotionally incontinent”.

 Hillyer also feels that Trump “is not emotionally equipped to be President of the United States.  He is not experientially equipped to be President of the United States.  He doesn't know what he's doing.  He doesn't know what is allowed.  He doesn't know what is reasonable.  He doesn't know what is expected. And he is not just getting himself in trouble but he could be putting intelligence assets at risk of their very lives and even if not at risk of their very lives at risk of shutting down so we no longer get the intelligence that saves lives.  Elsewhere it is it is an absolute nightmare what is going on this man should not be President”

Hillyer’s comments come after two of the worst weeks for a sitting President in which he fired the FBi Director, Comey, who was investigating his administration after reports are he revealed information to the Russians that could harm Israel.  This has been a week where it has been reported that he requested that Comey should not proceed against the former Trump National Security head, Michael Flynn, which has spawned the discuss of impeachment.

Where do we go from here?

Hillyer said, “We start taking, we start the sweepstakes for who Mike Pence is going to choose for vice president”.

Watch the entire interview with Quin Hillyer

 

 

 

 

 

Stephen Sabludowsky

