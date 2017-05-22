Facebook Live: Louisiana Coastal restoration, Master Plan and the Economy

Louisiana cannot coast along when it comes to the massive coastal erosion of its interface with the Gulf of Mexico and with its incredible shrinking wetlands. For the state, and the nation, the tide is high, the time is short and the investments are substantial.

This is essentially Jimmy Frederick's message in a recent video promo for his Bayoubuzz Facebook Live interview with me. The subject? The Louisiana Coast, the Master plan, and the economy.

Frederick is Communications Director of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana.

The coast and the economy of South Louisiana (as well as the rest of the state and nation) are under attack by a silent almost invisible enemy, erosion. That assault has devoured millions of acres of marshes and wetlands already causing tens of billions of dollars in damage to the state’s economy. Unless the state and federal government act, the devastation will accelerate going forward.

During the upcoming Facebook Live event, Frederick will discuss the economic issues involved with the massive changes resulting from coastal erosion and the attempts his and other organizations are making in working together with the State and other partners to reverse the destruction.

In the video promo, Frederick, in referring to the upcoming Facebook Live event said we will talk about the “coastal restoration and the coastal master plan which is such an important document in such an important blueprint for us to rebuild coastal Louisiana and provide flood risk reduction to our communities and our people”.

Frederick also said, “We often talk about all the benefits to the land, to our businesses, to our homes even to wildlife, and to our fisheries, but we often forget about the fact that it is truly an economic driver for the coast of Louisiana”.

Bayoubuzz has produced dozens of similar online events. As some of the more recent Facebook Live discussions, those viewing can watch and call in by telephone or ask questions and they can also comment online.

You can send your questions to us in advance.