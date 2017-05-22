Monday, 22 May 2017 11:55
The constitutional issues of Special Counsel investigation of Russia, Trump and campaign
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

fredricksonFor months, the nation has been in a tizzy over the Russian-Trump investigation by Congress and by the FBI. Last week, the frenzy ratcheted up when a special counsel was named to investigate claims of Russian influencing the American elections and possible cooperation by members of the Trump campaign.

 

 

Questions abound: What is a special counsel? What is the specific role of that position? Is it a prosecutor? Can it be fired? What are its limitations?

Caroline Fredrickson, President of the American Constitution Society for Law and Policy, a “progressive” organizations of constitutional scholars, will respond to some of these questions and others tomorrow in a Facebook Live event with Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky. The program starts at 10:30 AM CT Tuesday May 23. It will also be broadcasted on Periscope, Twitter, Youtube, Linkedin and on Bayoubuzz.com.

How did the country get to the point where the White House is reportedly researching impeachment proceedings and investigation of the President is even being considered?

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump shocked the nation by firing FBI Director James Comey. The termination decision was initially described by the White House as a response to a memo by Rob Rosenstein, the Assistant Attorney General, who strongly criticized Comey in that memorandum. The President’s surrogates claimed that the President was acting on the advice of Rosenstein and the President’s Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

Later during the week, the White House explanation for the President’s decision evolved. The President said during an NBC interview that Russia was on his mind at the time of the firing and that he was going to fire Comey regardless. Also, the media began to report that the President had brought up the investigation with Comey in a prior meeting and that Comey allegedly memorialized the discussions by a memorandum to himself. As a result of the firing and the subsequent explanation, many in the media, Trump critics and even some Republican Congressmen started uttering the words ‘cover-up” and “obstruction of justice”.

Last week, more shoes fell, again, sending even greater shockwaves. Rosenstein, who was praised by Trump announced, without consulting the President, that he invoked a special counsel to investigate. He also named Robert Mueller, former FBI Director to head the investigation.

More details have emerged since the selection of Mueller. More news reports claim that the President discussed the firing with Russian diplomats in a meeting only a day after the firing. Anti-Trump forces claim that statement further cements the obstruction of justice claim. Trump supporters deny such allegations and for the most part insist “there is nothing there, there”.

You can watch the interview with Fredrickson on the American Constitution Society for Law and Policy Facebook Page, on Bayoubuzz or on the Timeline of Stephen Sabludowsky.

Comey firing:Trump-era constitutional crises? ACSLaw Prez speaks

 

 

Last modified on Monday, 22 May 2017 16:58
Published in News
Tagged under
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Facebook Live: Louisiana Coastal restoration, Master Plan and the Economy Letter: Michael Flynn concealed records; Reportedly taking 5th, More embarrassment for Trump »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1