Thursday, 25 May 2017 12:19
Melania’s swat, Giaforte slam and Trump’s shove: Body language of politics today
trump natoHaving the "right touch" can make a major difference in the "World of Politics".

We've noticed this all so much more this past week. 

A few days ago, we got a glance of how "touchy" things could get at the White House.  While on their magical religious tour, Mrs. Trump appeared to swat away the hand of her husband. Then she was photographed, as she was descending down the steps from the plane, there was little time or desire to hold hands with hubby. As soon as the President touched her hand, up it went to tend to her hair..

A coincidence? A poor observation?  

Maybe.

Then, on Wednesday, a Republican Montana Congressional candidate Greg Giaforte is said not to have been very fond of reporter's question.  Witnesses claim he took matters into his own and assaulted the reporter, Ben Jacobs. The Congressman has grabbed the headlines, in what might be called the “Montana body slam heard around the world”. Despite the reported manhandling, from all indications, Giaforte will prevail tonight as the election polls close.

Not to be outdone, no less than President Donald Trump took matters into his own hands, or so it seems.  We all know that Trump promotes America First every chance he gets. Yet, it appears he’s fond of promoting "Trump first" every chance he gets, too. Here's the animated which appears he is pushing Prime Minister Markovic of Montenegro aside at the NATO summit meeting.

 

 

 

  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

