Tuesday, 30 May 2017 10:19
Poll: Trump's Russia controversy is making Americans nervous
trumpertensionby Lou Gehrig Burnett, Publisher of Fax-Net

Trump makes voters nervous
    A majority of American voters – 55% – report feeling nervous about the future of America as a  result of the latest controversies surrounding President Donald Trump.  That’s according to a recent poll conducted by Morning

 

Consult/POLITICO from May 18-22 among a national sample of 1,938 registered voters.  The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.   The survey revealed that 83% of Democrats feel nervous about America’s future and 27% of Republicans agree.  Meanwhile, 38% of voters think Congress should begin impeachment proceedings.  Not surprisingly, 68% of Democrats  surveyed  say  impeach  proceedings should begin, while only 12% of Republicans think so.

Additionally, 48% of those surveyed think that investigating the connections between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials should be the number one priority for Congress.   And 47% think that Trump fired FBI Director James Comey to hinder the Russian investigation, while 34% say it was because Trump no longer believed Comey was fit to serve.  Interestingly, Republican voters begin to see Russia more favorably.  In March, 10% of Republicans considered Russia an ally and 28% saw the country as friendly, but not an ally.


In this poll, 13% see Russia as an ally and 36% consider the country friendly.  This is an 11 percentage point increase in Republicans with a positive outlook on Russia.   Republicans split on whether Trump sharing intel with Russians was appropriate.  Thirty-four percent of Republicans say it was appropriate, while 25% say it was inappropriate. and 40% did not have an opinion. Democrats have little doubt that it was inappropriate as 86% said so.    And on a question about the media, 58% of Democrats think they are generally accurate, but only 11% of Republicans think so.  Nevertheless, 78% of Democrats say they check the news at least once a day, as do 72% of Republicans.

 

Lou Gehrig Burnett

Lou Gehrig Burnett is the publisher of Fax-Net, a North-Louisiana newsletter.

Website: www.faxnetupdate.com/
