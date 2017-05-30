Tuesday, 30 May 2017 11:10
Louisiana Coastal Master Plan up or down vote looming
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

coast la 1During the Facebook Live interview with Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky, Fredrick, Communications Director of the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, said that the master plan has steadily grown more important, that the state redoes the plan every five years.  He praised the fact that the legislature would approve the plan in an up or down vote, which he said would depoliticalize the plan and the vote. 

Fredrick said there are 124 projects being considered in the now-50 billion dollar plan, that there were 219 but that has been reduced based upon available science. 

He said that the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority engaged in a road show to get feedback from the communities as to what people wanted and liked, so, it took the people’s opinions into consideration.

Louisiana has a severe coastal erosion problem that is costing the state billions of dollars per year that the Master Plan is designed to address

For ore information, watch the video

 

 

Published in News
Tagged under
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Governor Edwards upset Carter's minimum wage bill failed in Louisiana Senate committee Crouere: Russia-Trump, Jared Kushner controversy overblown »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1