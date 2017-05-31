Wednesday, 31 May 2017 12:38
Tyler Bridges gives 2017 Louisiana Legislature 2017 Update
Written by 
The Advocate's Tyler Bridges gives Louisiana Legislature 2017 Update--Once again, there is a budget crunch. The House and the Senate are far apart from an agreement. Criminal justice reform is a hot button issue for the session.


Then, there is a special session looming prior to the start of the next year's regular session. The reason? An approximate one billion dollar fiscal cliff because the legislature raised the sales tax to ten cents in 2016. The penny sales tax expires next year and if the economy does not improve for the state, once again, Louisiana will be facing more debate over taxes, cuts as Governor John Bel Edwards enters his third year of his four-year term.


The Advocate's Tyler Bridges discusses these and other issues with Stephen Sabludowsky, Publisher of Bayoubuzz.com

