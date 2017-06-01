Thursday, 01 June 2017 10:05
California Senate: Trump, Presidential candidates can’t run unless income taxes released
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

trump taxesQuestion: What do you do when a candidate running for President says he/she will release their income taxes, but then, reneges?

Answer: You make it mandatory in order to run for President in their state.

 

 

That’s what California appears to be doing to deal with the situation that Donald Trump (and others in the future) cannot be on the state’s ballot unless they release this financial information.

According to the Los Angeles Times, California legislation to require tax returns to secure a spot on the state’s presidential primary passed state Senate, on Wednesday.  “Senate Bill 149 was approved on a strict party-line vote, 27-13”. The bill moves through the legislative process. 

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

 Get your latest Trump , Louisiana-based news and updates

Perhaps nothing.  The legislation must go through the legislative process. There could also be legal challenges by Trump or any other candidate running. In the case of Trump, assuming he runs for re-election and the legislation passes, courts approve it, worst case scenario? He will ignore California and focus elsewhere.  Yet, what if other states, particularly the Blue States follow the same route?

Get your latest Trump, Louisiana-based news and updates

 

Last modified on Thursday, 01 June 2017 10:27
Published in News
Tagged under
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Related items
More in this category: « Tyler Bridges gives 2017 Louisiana Legislature 2017 Update Louisiana House Democrats have little stomach for constitutional change »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1