Thursday, 01 June 2017
Trump's lack of transparency causing problems says conservative columnist Hillyer
trump smokeIt seems as if every day, President Donald Trump has been tweeting denouncements about the Russian investigation.

“Fake News” “Witch hunt” “Bogus” "Russia, Russia, Russia"

 

 

"There's nothing there, there"

Perhaps, he’s right.

But according to conservative columnist Quin Hillyer, while there might be false news stories and while the facts might lead to no wrongdoing or illegalities, the person who is at the center of the investigation, although not a suspect, is causing his own problems.

Hillyer believes that Trump’s actions might lead the investigation into questions of obstruction of justice, even though, possibly no underlying crime is ever found.

Hillyer expressed his beliefs on the issue during a Facebook Live discussion Thursday morning with Bayoubuzz publisher Stephen Sabludowsky.

The columnist, who writes for Washington Examiner, PJMedia, and is contributing editor for National Review, said Trump is obsessing about the investigation.

“I have nothing to hide”, Hillyer urged Trump to admit, “please let me do the rest of my job”.

Instead, the President and members of his administration are engaging in various acts that lead some to believe he does not want the truth to be revealed, Hillyer said.

Watch part one of the interview

 Get your latest Trump , Louisiana-based news and updates

 

