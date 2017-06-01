Thursday, 01 June 2017 16:34
Louisiana Governor Edwards names Baldone to fill Angelle's Public Service Commission seat
baldoneJohn Bel Edwards, the Governor of Louisiana has appointed Damon Baldone, former member of the House of Representatives to fill the vacant seat of Public Service Commission

Here is the statement from the Governor:

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he has appointed Damon J. Baldone to the Louisiana Public Service Commission where he will serve in the place of Commissioner Scott Angelle who recently resigned his position. Baldone will serve until a special election is held.

“I am excited to announce Damon’s appointment to the Louisiana Public Service commission because Louisiana consumers will benefit greatly from his years of experience in both the public and private sectors,” said Gov. Edwards. “I appreciate his willingness to continue to serve the great people of our state and know that their best interest will be at the center of every decision he makes in his capacity as a commissioner.”

Baldone is a lifelong resident of Houma, Louisiana and graduate of Vandebilt Catholic High School. He holds a B.S. in Biology from Nicholls State University and a Juris Doctorate degree from Southern University Law Center. Prior to opening his own law firm, he spent time teaching at the high school and college levels. Practicing law across Louisiana and the United States, Baldone has extensive experience in family, injury and criminal law.

In 2001, he was elected to represent District 53 in the Louisiana House of Representatives and won re-election again in 2003 and 2007. During that time, he received many awards, distinctions and special appointments acknowledging his commitment to public service.

Additionally, Baldone has substantial experience in the private sector as a pilot, real estate broker and owner of several companies in the real estate, oil and gas and entertainment fields. He has continued to give back to his community through his involvement with Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, The Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Foundation, The Knights of Columbus, The Houma-Thibodaux Apartment Association, St. Joseph's Italian Society, Restore or Retreat, South Central Industrial Association, South Louisiana Wetland's Discovery Center, the United Way, American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association and Relay for Life.

 

