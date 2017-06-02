Will LSU's "Fighting Tiger" be next to fall prey to unCivil War political correctness?

It seems obvious that tigers should be supported since their numbers are dwindling the in the wild and their natural habitats are constantly shrinking.

In our toxic age of political correctness, nothing is immune from liberal political attacks, even the beautiful, majestic and endangered tigers.

Most people probably think it is harmless for Louisiana State University (LSU) to feature tigers as their mascot and display a well maintained “Mike the Tiger” in an air conditioned, deluxe cage right outside the football stadium.

Unfortunately, all those assumptions are incorrect in an age of stifling political correctness. Today, it seems that the fighting tigers are racist symbols of oppression to African American students at LSU.

In 1895, the nickname “Fighting Tigers” was adopted at LSU to honor the Louisiana infantry in the Civil War. These fighters were known as “tigers” and were celebrated for being particularly courageous and battle-hardened warriors.

Since that time, the nickname has both honored the beautiful big cats of the jungle and the Louisiana Confederate soldiers.

Now, in an age where Confederate monuments are under attack across the country, anything associated with the South during the Civil War has become controversial, even a harmless nickname.

Today, an online petition at www.Change.org is gathering signatures demanding that LSU remove the tiger mascot. The organizer, LaMallori LSU, claims that the tiger mascot is “the most prevalent Confederate symbol in the United States” and that it is “incredibly insulting” for black students to deal with the racism associated with the mascot.

LaMallori LSU also states that the Louisiana Civil War infantry mistreated slaves by engaging in violent abuse of the innocent African Americans of that era.

This petition is just the latest outrageous move by leftists to remove monuments and change names of anything associated with the Confederacy. The left was emboldened when the liberal Democrat Mayor of New Orleans, Mitch Landrieu, was successful in removing four Confederate monuments in the city. In the aftermath, organizers have targeted dozens of other monuments to remove and names to change.

Obviously, mascots are not immune to this crazed, destructive movement.

Currently, the petition has generated only 500 signatures, but it is creating significant publicity nationwide. With the politically correct leadership of universities across the nation, including LSU, there is no guarantee that these types of demands will not be given earnest consideration.

The overall ultimatums of the petition are quite chilling. The organizer calls for an end to not only the tiger mascot, but also for “the day when every symbol of white oppression is torn down.”

This “march toward justice” is a march toward insanity or a march toward destruction.

The efforts to erase history, remove monuments, change names and mascots must stop immediately. If not, our country will disintegrate before our very eyes.