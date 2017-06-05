Monday, 05 June 2017 08:17
Trump tweets "travel ban", Gorka says ignore, it's only social media; fake administration?
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

trump travel tweetWords don’t matter.

At least, to the Trump administration, they seem not to be important.

For months, the Trump administration has been fighting to maintain their executive orders to restrict the flow of people coming into the United States from certain Muslim countries which were previously on the President Obama list of countries considered dangerous for Americans to travel into.

The administration has made efforts to deny the two executive orders as being “Travel Ban” which to date, the controlling courts have considered them to be, therefore unconstitutional.

The courts have looked at Trump's own words during the campaign and have determined them to indicate a travel ban of Muslims entering the country.

That has not stopped the President from using the very “verboten” words in describing what he believes is needed as a result of the recent terror attack in London.

Trump has repeatedly called the Orders “travel ban” over the past two days, cutting the rug from underneath his Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his Justice Department who have denied it as being such.

Yet today, in a CNN interview, one of Trump’s top advisors, Sebastian Gorka responded to CNN’s Chris Cuomo’s questions by claiming that the President has a right to call it whatever he wants and that the public should ignore the tweets as they are not policy.  He indicated that the tweets are not policy but “social media”.  He also stated that the media is just engaging in Fake News by focusing upon the President's own tweets.

However, his spokesman Spicer has previously said that the world should take his tweets seriously.

For a President and an administration bent upon calling all critical stories, “fake news”, perhaps it might want to look at how to characterize it’s own “fake messages”.

Is the President telling the tens of millions who read his tweets they are should be ignored?  Will the President tell us which tweets are real and which are only social "media"?

 

 

 

Published in News
Tagged under
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Related items
More in this category: « King Trump covfefe's off Griffin's head; Comey comes, hint of Spicer Trump's Coastal Restoration Disconnect from Louisiana's needs »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1