Trump's Coastal Restoration Disconnect from Louisiana's needs

Last week the Louisiana Legislature unanimously passed the State's Coastal Master Plan in the wake of the new President's budget that called for the elimination of Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds for offshore oil and gas producing states, citing that offshore revenues should be returned to all taxpayers, rather than benefitting "only a small handful of states and not all U.S. taxpayers despite federal waters belonging to all Americans."
On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?
As Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.
According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.Read More
II know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.
Perhaps it should. It’s hot as heck. The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling. The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting.
Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.Read More
To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.