Trump's Coastal Restoration Disconnect from Louisiana's needs
wetlandLast week the Louisiana Legislature unanimously passed the State's Coastal Master Plan in the wake  of the new President's budget that called for the elimination of Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act  (GOMESA) funds for offshore oil and gas producing states, citing that offshore revenues should be  returned to all taxpayers, rather than benefitting "only a small handful of states and not all U.S.  taxpayers despite federal waters belonging to all Americans."

 

 

 
 Before GOMESA ever passed in Congress, the State of Louisiana through an overwhelming vote of its  citizens constitutionally dedicated the funds for restoring coastal wetlands. Those wetlands historically  have protected critical energy infrastructure that provides 95% of all off-shore production for the rest of  the country. In addition, the Mississippi Delta protects critical economic and environmental assets upon  which the entire nation depends. 
 
 "The GOMESA funds are critical to implementing the state's coastal master plan, engineered to halt  coastal erosion and to protect against storm events that could destroy one hundred billon dollars of  pipeline, and the 1st and 3rd ranked inland navigation systems in the U.S.," said R. King Milling chair  America's WETLAND Foundation. Beginning in 2007 the state implemented the coastal master plan  that is supported by the best of science and engineering to halt coastal erosion and thereby protect  these valuable assets against storms.
 
 Mary B. Neumayr, chief of staff of President Donald Trump's Council on Environmental Quality, affirms  the fact that Louisiana's wetlands protect vital resources. In a recent letter to Louisiana's Governor  Edwards she wrote. "We appreciate the significance of Louisiana's coastal area for energy production,  fisheries, recreation, and other resources and we also recognize that ongoing land loss in Louisiana  negatively impacts these valuable resources."
 
 "So are we to believe that the Administration understands the importance of Louisiana's coastal  restoration on the one hand but would take away the funds that make that restoration possible with the  other?" asked Milling.
 
 States like Louisiana that host onshore the offshore energy production and distribution which supplies  so much of the oil and gas consumed throughout the United States also incur the impacts of those  activities. As the BP oil spill demonstrated, as our working coast provides benefits to the entire nation,  we bear the risk to our environment and communities associated with supporting America's energy  security. 
 
 "Eliminating GOMESA is unacceptable and we urge President Trump to not only recognize the value  of our coast but also agree that funding its restoration is in the national interest. We call upon any  Members of our Congressional delegation who may have his ear to explain the facts about offshore  revenue sharing and why GOMESA must not be taken away," stated Milling.
 
(Statement by America's Wetland Foundation)

 

