According to Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Donald Trump will not assert his executive privilege prerogative in connection with the upcoming testimony of James Comey, former FBI Director.

Sanders made the comments during today's press conference.

There had been substantial speculation whether the President would prevent Comey's testimony to the US Senate Intelligence Committee based upon prior statements by administration officials. Sanders said that despite the well-established tradition, Trump wants the facts to be heard to put the issue behind.

