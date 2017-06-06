Tuesday, 06 June 2017 14:00
Trump's tweets are White House documents Spicer says
TRUMPTWEETWell, it's official.  At least, for now.  If there are any questions remaining, the President’s tweets are official White House documents.

Or, at least, that is what the current White House classification of those digital missives are, for now.

During today’s press conference with Sean Spicer, two questions were asked during the earlier segment of the meeting. The first was by Fox News’s John Roberts who asked about tweets that might be hurtful. Spicer said that President Trump’s tweets are the way the president communicates directly with over 100 million Americans, unfiltered and without media bias.

Moments later, a question was asked whether the tweets are an official White House document. Spicer responded that Trump is President, he is the official President and that the tweets are official statements.

Ok.

Yet, yesterday, two spokespersons minimized the importance of the President’s tweets. One, White House official  Sebastian Gorka insisted in a CNN interview that the tweets are merely social media.  Another spokesperson, counselor Kellyanne Conway argued that too much emphasis has been placed on his tweets rather than on other statements and achievements.

However, her husband, attorney George Conway might disagree with his wife as he tweeted that the president's tweet on the travel ban could come back and haunt him in front of the court.

The issue has heightened recently with a rash of tweets, many of them argued to be perceived embarrassing to the United States and to the Presidency.  Over the weekend, Trump tweeted after the recent London terrorist act, criticizing a statement by the London Mayor.  The tweeting has become a political issue in England and throughout Europe.

While many pro-Trump advocates have openly urged Trump stop his favorite means of communicating, it appears from the Press secretary's statement today, tweets are now official documents, presumably, with the same importance as any other presidential statement.

Label this as #trumpstweetsarepresidentialofficialrecords

 

  A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

