×

Warning

JUser: :_load: Unable to load user with ID: 9592

Monday, 12 June 2017 13:58
Louisiana Biz: Trump's Apprenticeship, Blue Cross CMO; Commissioner Strain, Volunteer
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

ivanka TNews for today: Trump's apprenticeship, you're hired; Blue Cross, Chief Medical Office; Strain goes to White House; Volunteer Louisiana

TRUMP'S NEW APPRENTICESHIP PROGRAM

Donald Trump today, through his Labor Secretary Acosta, discussed the apprenticeship program the administration is discussing that could spur economic growth among those seeking training and application of services.  

 

BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD

Dr. Vindell Washington has joined Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana as chief medical officer. He brings to the state’s largest health insurer extensive experience in leading clinical teams and in health IT, most recently as the national coordinator for healthcare information technology in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Prior to that, Washington was at the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System in Baton Rouge for more than seven years, leaving as president of the medical group, which includes more than 500 medical providers and 1,400 employees. While at the health system, he also served as vice president of performance excellence and technology and chief medical information officer.

Washington is a board-certified emergency medicine physician. Before coming to Baton Rouge, he served as chief executive officer of Piedmont Emergency Medicine Associates, a large private group in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He received his undergraduate degree from Pennsylvania State University and his medical degree from the University of Virginia. He also received a Master of Science degree in healthcare management from the Harvard School of Public Health.

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER STRAIN

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said it was a tremendous honor to represent the nation’s agricultural producers at a meeting Thursday, June 8 with White House officials including President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“We discussed infrastructure challenges and what it means to the rural community. While we are an economic super power, our infrastructure must keep up. Improving infrastructure improves commerce, the economy and it moves America forward,” said Strain.

Strain said infrastructure topics included: reducing permitting time to move projects along more quickly; increasing infrastructure spending while restoring accountability in how infrastructure funds are spent; and allowing state and local governments more flexibility to develop infrastructure free from federal impediment.

Strain also led the discussion on the need to invest in mechanisms to bring products to market such as waterways, railroads and highways. “Our inland waterways and ports are an essential lifeline which move eighty-five percent of grains destined for the global marketplace. We must work cooperatively to improve our dilapidated waterways system which is failing our food producers. Congress must prioritize funding for these critical infrastructure projects.”

Strain and White House officials also discussed the need for inter-connectivity in rural America so everyone has better access to technology.

Strain, who also serves as National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) President and South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers, Chair of NASDA’s Rural Development and Financial Security Committee, attended the White House Infrastructure Summit with numerous cabinet secretaries, governors, mayors, and other state, local, and tribal leaders.

MARKET SURGE

Should investors expect the stock market surge to continue under Donald Trump’s presidency? Billionaire investor and legendary money manager Ken Fisher's firm weighs in. https://lnkd.in/gBrzAtc

VOLUTEER LOUISIANA

Volunteer Louisiana has awarded Summer of Service grants to nine volunteer and disaster recovery projects across Louisiana. These projects will engage approximately 2,800 volunteers in five parishes in service projects focused on rebuilding and recovery from the August 2016 floods and February 2017 tornadoes. “Volunteers are absolutely essential to long-term recovery efforts,” said Executive Director Judd Jeansonne, “and these grants help create meaningful service experiences for Louisiana residents and visitors.”

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, whose office oversees Volunteer Louisiana, has high praise for volunteers. “These ongoing recovery efforts show the strength and resilience of our character. The tireless work of volunteers has been amazing, and I am proud to support their efforts.”

In New Orleans, NOLA Tree Project has been working on both flood recovery and tornado recovery. During their Summer of Service, NOLA Tree Project plans to recruit over 150 volunteers to continue working on four homes affected by the tornado. Robin Young, Program Director for NOLA Tree Project, explained that one of the families they are working with spent years rebuilding their home after Katrina, then the February tornado took their roof and front room. Young stated that the family “wondered if they had the strength to rebuild again.”

"NOLA Tree Project is completely volunteer driven,” said Young, in response to receiving the grant. “We harness the power of volunteers to transform lives and communities, and we are thrilled to receive funding to help us continue to do just that!”

Volunteer Louisiana was established in 1993 in the Office of the Lieutenant Governor to rekindle the spirit of service and citizenship. Grant funds are provided through the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) Volunteer Generation Fund and administered by Volunteer Louisiana. Volunteer Louisiana also manages a portfolio of 15 AmeriCorps programs statewide that engage 1000 members in service each year.

For a complete list of all 2017 Summer of Service grant awards, or to find out how to volunteer in your community, visit VolunteerLouisiana.gov

 

Published in News
Tagged under
Bayoubuzz Staff
Latest from Bayoubuzz Staff
Related items
More in this category: « Governor Edwards blasts Speaker Barras, Louisiana House regarding budget block Sen. Peterson's uncooth behavior on Louisiana House Floor servers punishment »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1