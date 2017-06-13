Tuesday, 13 June 2017 17:09
Sessions, Team Trump engage in cover-up of facts plays games with truth
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

sessions wydenIf these most recent witnesses who testified to the US Senate Intelligence Committee were questioned during Watergate, Richard Nixon might still be President of the United States.  Chances are, he certainly would not have been impeached.

Remember John Dean?  He was the President House counsel who spilled the beans about that White House cancer and end up spending time in jail after doing so.  By comparison, last week, Admiral Mike Rogers, former Republican Senator Dan Coates refused to provide any information to the public involving any conversation they might have had with President Donald Trump.

Meantime, the Republican Party fundraises claiming the saga is a witch hunt.

Where does this leave America? The President can do whatever he or she wants to do, not declare executive privilege about any wrongdoing and Congress is basically handless, toothless and spineless to do anything about it.

Without invoking executive privilege, today Sessions refused to answer questions, impeded the investigation, and basically said that the President has the right to determine after the hearing whether he wants to invoke executive privilege.  Yet, you can bet, the White House will not respond to any of the unanswered but will engage in a propaganda push. Just watch.  The President and surrogates will tweet that Sessions proved there is nothing there.  The end result? If nothing is discovered during a fair and open public hearing, it will only be due to the games Trump and company are playing with the constitution. 

This is not a democracy. This is a dictatorship. This is a government cover-up of the worst type.

All of us should be ashamed.

Published in News
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
More in this category: « Louisiana's legislature, economy embarrassment, at low point Sessions's faux presidential privileges raises more questions, than answers »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1