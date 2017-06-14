Wednesday, 14 June 2017 13:37
Scalise-shooting message, why can't we all get along? Once again
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

 

get alongToday, is a moment of horror and acrimony  For some of us, it could also be a day of reckoning.

My friend and Congressman Steve Scalise was shot as the Republicans were preparing for the annual baseball game against the Democrats.

While engaging in a Facebook Live discussion with conservative columnist Quin Hillyer, and as we discussed the tragic shooting, I read various Facebook posts that I found, quite frankly, repugnant and honestly, scary.

The blame battle and hate spewing had already started while the blood of Steve Scalise was still wet.

One Facebook poster blamed all Democratic congressmen for the shooting.  In another post, he later said that all monuments of Democrats should be taken down.

On the other side of the political line of anger, some extremists engaged in the same type of political party blasting.

The truth is, there is plenty of blame to go around and all of us must accept and absorb it.

Of course, none of us shot Scalise.  None of us celebrated the fiction of a Trump-like character being killed in the Central Park.  None of us posed with a bloody Trump mask. None of us body blasted a news reporter on the day before a congressional election. 

But, many of us have yelled or tweeted indiscriminately  “Fake News” without proof.  Many of us have posted on Facebook or screamed elsewhere “Lock her Up”.

And many of us have sneered at our friends on social media because we feel they don’t understand or know better.

Scalise, the Republican House Whip is healing in the hospital bed today after emergency surgery. While it appears that a Bernie Sanders campaign volunteer did the shooting, today, it was a Democrat attacking a Republican.  A few weeks ago, it was a conservative engaging in hate crimes against a Muslim.

Will this political war of hate end with the tragic shooting of Congressman Scalise?

Of course not.  It did not happen when Rodney King, somehow masterfully spoke a moment of truth after the Los Angeles riots, and it won't today, either.

It actually will never end until all of us realize that we are pulling the trigger and by the time we admit it, it just might be too late.

 

 

Last modified on Wednesday, 14 June 2017 14:19
Published in News
Tagged under
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Related items
More in this category: « Crouere: Louisiana lucky to have Steve Scalise as Congressman New Orleans, Scalise and mindless shootings »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1