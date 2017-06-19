Hasta Luego to Obama’s Cuba, Happy Birthday President Trump

Hasta Luego President Barack Obama’s Cuba policy. As Trump followers in Little Havana sang “Happy Birthday” to the current President, Donald Trump, for some, who enjoy the thawing of relations with Cuba, it was anything but happy.

The Chamber of Commerce and a larger farming group were not pleased. They see markets abroad, 90 miles from Florida coast.

Then, there were the cynics who claim that Trump was for doing business in Cuba before he was candidate Trump, and then became against it. Others claim that the President’s policies are inconsistent with his hands-off approach and silence against oppression which was loudly noticed when he visited Saudi Arabia earlier this spring. Yet, with Cuba, this same type of US sanctions to govern repression governs American policy.

