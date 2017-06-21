Wednesday, 21 June 2017 07:45
Trump's Russia scandal ensuring full employment for lawyers
full legalAnyone, seemingly, who ever got a Christmas card from Donald Trump is lawyering up. This is good. Everyone needs a lawyer, even when they don’t, and it’s nice to see leadership give good example to the public.

Trump, so far, has hired crony lawyers to make conflicting noises on T.V., albeit, to poor effect. Everybody else is taking the threat from investigations into Russia seriously; though Trump is canny enough to be play-acting for all anyone knows. Jeff Sessions has hired Charles "Chuck" Cooper, an experienced lawyer friend who is regarded among conservatives and acknowledged by others. Mike Pence hired pricey McGuire Woods' Richard Cullen, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia under President George H.W. Bush. So far so good.

Jared Kushner, however, is between a hard rock and an immovable object. His representation, reportedly under review, is by Jamie Gorlick, a partner at WilmerHale. According to Business Insider, Gorlick, “also represents the interests of Ivanka Trump and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.” That’s a fine kettle of fish since Robert Mueller, until the day of his appointment as Special Counsel, also, was a WilmerHale partner. Mueller, since, has hired out of his old firm and raided the Department of Justice for key personnel.

The ABA Model Rules of Professional Responsibility dealing with lawyer disqualification can be complex, except as they relate to waiver. That is the “freebie” card. The operative waiver, here, can be inferred from the fact that Trump could have fired Mueller, at any time, but didn’t. To do so, now, would be a regretful decision, one approximating the wearing of a full-length mink stroller to a PETA fundraiser.

Maybe, someone told Trump, correctly, that it’s good to wait these things out. The lawyers are just getting started and the Special Counsel has yet to send his budget up to Justice’s Rod Rosenstein who must approve it. All things Russian influenced will come out but, maybe, not every monetized player, broker, organization, or interested party, if, and as applicable, will see daylight. There’s, also, within culpability, if any, many shades and nuances from the faintest gray to fire engine red. It’s going to be a game of French, not Russian, roulette.

James Comey felt something wasn’t right about Trump. Other intelligence chiefs may have corroborated some of the reasons for Comey’s sensitivity in testimony before classified congressional hearings; and, possibly, to Robert Mueller, durectly. The missing link that’s still being sought is any movement of Trump, in pari delicto, with Russian actors. It doesn’t look red hot for the President, but he’s been clueless before and may have been, likewise, when the Russian’s showed their power over the American ballot box. No matter if feelings get hurt, almost all Americans want to know who’s at fault.

Mueller’s team will grow and, already, contains renowned prosecutors with expertise in financial and organized crimes, including money laundering.  It’s going to a very long, hot, summer but, eventually, the theatrics will subside and it’ll be the lawyers who control the future of this presidency and, perhaps, redefine some of the powers of the office. Trump, even if he thrives, may turn out to be the last titan to serve as U.S. President. It’d be sad, but fitting, because he’s a man author Theodore Dreiser would understand.

 

 

  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

