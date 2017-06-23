Crouere: New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu deserves our BOOS!

Despite plenty of online reports and social media posts, it has now been confirmed that New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu was not booed when he made recent visit to Clancy's and Mandina's restaurants. In a Times Picayune interview, Cindy Mandina said she has been getting questions from plenty of customers and has a standard answer for them, “No, this is not true. This didn't happen.” The owner of Clancy's Restaurant, Brad Hollingsworth, gave a similar response, telling the newspaper, “It's absolutely untrue.”

It is understandable that both restaurants want to end the online speculation about what happened with the Mayor. These fine restaurants attract customers of wide ranging political views and want everyone to feel comfortable, including a controversial politician like Mayor Landrieu.



While he may not have been booed at these restaurants, he certainly deserves such treatment. If there are any doubts, just look at what has happened in New Orleans during the first half of 2017. With a week to go before June 30, New Orleans has already experienced a 60% increase in shootings compared to last year. At this point, over 350 people have been shot or killed on the streets of New Orleans.



The extent of the carnage is mind boggling. What is even more perplexing is the lack of outrage among the people of New Orleans. There are no rallies, no protests, just a collective shrug of the shoulders even as more innocent people die almost every day.



While the NOPD is understaffed, lacking 500 officers, and the District Attorney's office is underfunded, facing a recent cut of $600,000, the Mayor spent over $2.1 million to remove four Confederate monuments in New Orleans. While approximately half of this total was not paid by the City of New Orleans, over $1 million was paid by a city that is struggling to fund basic services. There is no justification for Mayor Landrieu to pay a Texas based security firm over $700,000 and misuse police and fire personnel for this project, while claiming there is not enough money to fund imperative operations of the District Attorney's office.



As Landrieu was wasting money on his Confederate monument obsession, the crime rate was exploding in New Orleans. The violent crime rate has increased this year versus 2016, and in that year, it was higher than it was in 2015.



In the previous five years, 2010-2015, the first five years of the Landrieu's mayoral tenure, New Orleans claimed the unfortunate title of Murder Capital of the nation. According to The Trace, a nonprofit news site, New Orleans suffered from a homicide rate of 46.9 per 100,000 residents, almost three times Chicago's homicide rate of 16.4 per 100,000 residents.



While Chicago receives plenty of negative media coverage regarding its murder rate, it is a safe city compared to New Orleans. Any Mayor that does not focus on a city's most important problem and wastes time and money on an unneeded and unnecessary campaign to erase history, certainly deserves to be booed by the people who are suffering under his administration.



Once the citizens of New Orleans start booing Landrieu, he may start to understand the true negative impact of his policies.