Friday, 23 June 2017 15:04
Trump's Conway v. CNN Camerota breakfast slug-fest worth the heart burn
kelly cam 1Today's made-for-TV morning joust pitting The White House's Kellyanne Conway and CNN's Alisyn Camerota was a breakfast-classic.  Both of them apparently had eaten their Cherios before taking center stage.

The fiesty Conway and the bulldogish-Camerota slugged it out hitting a variety of issues, starting with Russia, Russia Russia to the now-infamous Donald Trump recording that took a whopping 41 days for the President to tweet that he doesn't have any such thing.

Then, there was the question whether the President is doing anything (or enough) to slam Putin for interfering our elections.  For lagniappe, Alisyn threw in questions about the new Senate healthcare bill while the former Trump campaign volleyed back with CNN and media bias.  

It was indeed one of those early morning skirmishes that heightens the heartburn between gulps of bagels and orange juice.

Above is the video, roghly one half hour, but well worth the time spent.

Below are tweets discussing this pugnacious moment.

Who won?

Tell us below

 

Stephen Sabludowsky

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

