Monday, 26 June 2017 14:43
Edwards urges Kennedy, Cassidy to vote no on Senate healthcare bill
capitol dcToday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued this letter to U.S. Senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy urging them to oppose the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA). Below is background information and link to the letter.

In the letter, Gov. Edwards outlines how the bill will result in loss of coverage for millions of Americans, punishes Louisiana for running a lean Medicaid program, and effectively eliminates our state’s Medicaid expansion resulting in hundreds of thousands of Louisianans losing lifesaving primary care access. 

To view the letter, please click here.

BACKGROUND:

Since expanding the Medicaid program on July 1, 2016, 433,412 working poor people in Louisiana have gained health coverage, including:

  • 100,703 patients receiving preventive care treatments
  • 15,193 women who've gotten screening or diagnostic breast imaging
    • 154 women diagnosed with breast cancer as a result of this imaging
  • 10,538 adults who received colon cancer screening
    • 3,169 adults with colon polyps removed: colon cancer averted
    • 157 adults diagnosed with colon cancer as a result of this screening

*more statistics on Louisiana’s Medicaid expansion are available at ldh.la.gov/HealthyLaDashboard

In the first year of expansion, Louisiana saved approximately $200 million.  For the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2018, the state is expected to save more than $300 million.  

 

