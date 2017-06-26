Edwards urges Kennedy, Cassidy to vote no on Senate healthcare bill

In the letter, Gov. Edwards outlines how the bill will result in loss of coverage for millions of Americans, punishes Louisiana for running a lean Medicaid program, and effectively eliminates our state’s Medicaid expansion resulting in hundreds of thousands of Louisianans losing lifesaving primary care access.
BACKGROUND:
Since expanding the Medicaid program on July 1, 2016, 433,412 working poor people in Louisiana have gained health coverage, including:
- 100,703 patients receiving preventive care treatments
- 15,193 women who've gotten screening or diagnostic breast imaging
- 154 women diagnosed with breast cancer as a result of this imaging
- 10,538 adults who received colon cancer screening
- 3,169 adults with colon polyps removed: colon cancer averted
- 157 adults diagnosed with colon cancer as a result of this screening
*more statistics on Louisiana’s Medicaid expansion are available at ldh.la.gov/HealthyLaDashboard
In the first year of expansion, Louisiana saved approximately $200 million. For the fiscal year that begins on July 1, 2018, the state is expected to save more than $300 million.