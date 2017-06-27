Tuesday, 27 June 2017 15:10
FACEBOOK LIVE: Billy Tauzin, Jim Brown, Louisiana political institutions
tauzin brownWill the Obamacare replacement plans survive?  Should they?

Will Republicans and Democrats ever stop the hostilities?  Should they?

Is Donald Trump helping or hurting the Republican Party?  How have things changed in Congress and in the Louisiana legislature over the years?

These might be some of the subjects discussed tomorrow as Congressman Billy Tauzin and Jim Brown join me tomorrow at 4PM in a Facebook Live event.

Those with long memories will recall that Tauzin and Brown were leaders in Louisiana government and ran against one another, Bob Livingston, Edwin Edwards (who was running for re-election) and Speedy Long for Governor of Louisiana. Buddy Roemer came out of nowhere in the last weeks of the campaign to take over the 4th floor of the Capitol.

Brown, was State Senator, Secretary of State and Insurance Commissioner.  Altogether, he spent 28 years in government service as a senator and statewide elected official. He is now publisher of Lisbon Press, national radio talk show host and frequent contributor to Bayoubuzz and to our streaming video events.

Tauzin was member of the Louisiana House of Representatives for four full terms, then became Congressman of the 3rd congressional District after Dave Treen resigned to become the Louisiana Republican Governor. .  Tauzin was Chairman of the important Energy and Commerce Committee during the early days of Internet commerce.  He resigned from Congress and became head of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, a powerful trade group for pharmaceutical companies.

Currently he heads Tauzin Consultants in Washington DC.

You can watch the broadcast live at 4pm CT on Bayoubuzz, on the Facebook Live pages of Jim Brown or Stephen Sabludowsky or Louisiana Politics. Currently, arrangements are being made for those who might want to watch it elsewhere.

Update will follow.

If you have any questions, you will be able to call in or comment.

 

