Trump should fight back and tweet

The more the media and the establishment politicians scream about the President’s tweets, the more obvious it becomes that he should keep tweeting. President Trump has over 33 million followers on Twitter and his tweets are a terrific way to connect with his supporters without the filter of the liberal media.

This week he tweeted about critical issues such as the House passage of “Kate’s Law” and the “No Sanctuary for Criminals Act.” These bills fulfill the President’s campaign promises to take decisive action against the threat of illegal aliens in this country.

He also tweeted about his meeting with the President of South Korea and his speech touting his plan to unleash the American energy industry. Predictably, none of those issues received any coverage as all the media focused on was his tweets about the low rated MSNBC show “Morning Joe.”

The President tweeted that during last New Year’s Eve at his Mar-a-Lago club, show host “low IQ crazy Mika” Brzezinski and her fiancé and co-host “Psycho Joe” Scarborough “insisted” on joining him. The President turned down their offer and their request for an interview, and tweeted that Brzezinski was “badly bleeding from a face-lift.”

His comments about Brzezinski led to a frenzy of biased coverage for several days throughout the mainstream news media. The usual collection of liberal Democrats and establishment Republicans, such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, criticized the President’s “face-lift” tweet. Not surprisingly, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi claimed the President’s tweet was “blatantly sexist.”

The criticism occurred just as Fox News was releasing a new poll which showed that 71% of Americans believe President Trump’s tweets are hurting his agenda, whereas only 17% believe they are helpful. While 13% of respondents approved of his tweets and 39% want him to be more cautious, 46% of Americans disapprove of his continued use of Twitter.

The “Morning Joe” controversy only emboldened the many critics of the President’s use of Twitter to communicate. Yet, this criticism is exactly why the President should continue to use his favorite form of social media. Ever since he entered the presidential race, Donald Trump has been the subject of unrelenting condemnation from his many political enemies. He has succeeded without their approval and will continue to prosper despite the loud complaints of those who oppose his agenda.

In this case, the President responded only after months of unrelenting ridicule from the “Morning Joe” hosts. They have called the President “unbalanced,” “unhinged,” a “liar,” a “child,” and, for good measure, claimed that he suffers from “mental illness.” Brzezinski even had the audacity to cite the need for the 25th Amendment to be enacted and for the President to be removed from office because he is “unfit.” The hosts have also been fixated on mocking his “teensy” hand size, making sophomoric implications about the President’s genitalia.

Their show regularly features guests like advertising executive Donny Deutsch, who claim without evidence that the President is mentally incompetent and not “well.” Deutsch also challenged the President to a “schoolyard” fight. So, this lunatic can now be added to the list of celebrities who have threatened the President and need a visit from the Secret Service.

After months of on air venom directed at the President from both the hosts and their guests, Donald Trump decided to return fire via Twitter, which is his way of responding to attacks. During the GOP primaries, Mr. Trump created nicknames for his opponents such as “Little Marco,” “Lying Ted,” and “Low Energy Jeb.” In the general election, his famous moniker for his Democrat opponent was “Crooked Hillary,” a most appropriate title.

This type of hardball tactic has been part of the President’s personality for many years. It helped Mr. Trump create a strong bond with Republican voters who wanted a President to respond to critics in a forceful way. For too long, Republican Presidents, such as George W. Bush, refused to retort when attacked by their opponents. In this respect and in so many others President Trump is different, certainly a breath of fresh air.

In a media environment that is almost universally aligned against him (89% negative coverage according to the Media Research Center), President Trump needs a way to respond to attacks. His preferred method is not a fireside chat, like President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, or an address to the nation, like President Ronald Reagan, but a tweet, which occasionally is controversial, but, more often, is brilliant.

These tweets energize his supporters and helped President Trump, against all odds, win the GOP nomination and the presidency. While the media and his political critics will continue to criticize his tweets, the President will undoubtedly not stop. His critics, the so-called experts, want him to stop tweeting; however, these are the same “geniuses” who said that Donald Trump never had a chance to win the presidency.

Like Trump, Reagan had his share of critics. He assessed them in his way, “It isn’t so much that liberals are ignorant. It’s just that they know so many things that aren’t so.” What was true then is even truer today in a political world that revolves around the Twitter account of President Donald Trump.