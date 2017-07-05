Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist

The survey, conducted June 29-30 among 1,989 registered voters, show that Republicans support his efforts while Democrats, not so much.
Here are some findings:
68% of Republicans think Congress should continue repeal and replace efforts, while 22% think they should move on to other issues.
36% of Republicans think health care should be the top priority, compared to 19% who say tax reform.
27% of Democrats believe that Russia investigation of Trump is top priority while healthcare ranks 21%.
65% of all voters thought these remarks about Mika were unacceptable, and 46% Republicans felt the same.
Only 16% of voters feel Trump's tweets are acceptable.
These are the terms and percentages that voters believe apply to Trump:
Reckless - 59%
Sexist - 55%
Thin-skinned - 53%
Racist - 45%
Knowledgeable - 44%
Strong leader - 42%
Keeps his promises -37%
Cares about people like me - 36%
Steady - 35%
Honest - 35%
Trustworthy - 34%
However, in the area in which Trump championed election day, Republicans believe Trump has been successful in bringing home manufacturing jobs
64% say he has succeeded in bringing back manufacturing jobs from other countries
71% say he has succeeded in keeping those jobs from leaving the U.S.