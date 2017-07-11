Stokes drop out from Louisiana's Treasurer's race leaves op for a Democrat?





But, nevertheless, there are individuals who want the job, which had been held by John Kennedy for 17 years. He is now a U.S. senator.



There has been a new development among potential candidates. State Rep. Julie Stokes of Kenner, who had indicated she was going to run, announced that she will not qualify.



She revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer and will undergo chemotherapy for the next five months.



She said in a statement released to the news media: “My team of doctors has determined that I will begin at least five months of chemotherapy treatment. So, instead of running for State Treasurer to help get our state’s fiscal house in order, I will focus on fighting and winning my battle against cancer and spending quality time with my loving family who mean the world to me.”



Stokes was considered a viable canidate, and her departure from the race leaves three potential candidates who will likely qualify this week.



They are former state Rep. John Schroder of Covington, who resigned his legislative seat to make the race; state Sen. Neil Riser of Columbia; and Angele Davis of Baton Rouge, president and CEO of the Davis Kelley Group.



All of these potential candidates are Republicans, so it begs the question whether a Democrat, say from New Orleans, may decide to jump into the race. That question will be answered by 5 p.m. on Friday.



There are 2,976,756 registered voters in the state of Louisiana. Of that total, 64% are white, 31% are black, and 5% are other races.



By political party affiliation, 44% are Democrats, 30% are Republicans, and 26% are Other Party/No Party.



As mentioned, the primary election is set for October 14. A runoff, if necessary and is highly likely, is scheduled for November 13.

