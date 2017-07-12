Wednesday, 12 July 2017 12:47
Quin Hillyer: Trump must resign after Donald Jr. met with Russian attorney
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Should or must Donald Trump resign from the presidency of the United States? 

According to conservative columnist Quin Hillyer, the question is not only should, but “must” 

Prior to first discovering his column that he posted on twitter in which he urged Trump’s firing of Trump, we scheduled an interview which we held this morning. 

Below is a transcribed segment of the first part of that interview. after reading it, hopefully you will watch the rest of that segment. Here is the video. 

With this latest revelation, Donald Trump is hopelessly compromised vis-a-vis, Russia.And we cannot allow our President to be compromised when it comes to a hostile nation that is the single most dangerous  nation to America's interest. I say this as a life long conservative, someone who has spent forty years actively working for the conservative cause but Donald Trump's entire relationship with Russia for decades has been problematic and if he is now literally talking about trying to veto a law or bill that was passed overwhelmingly by Congress that we would impose sanctions on Russia for its meddling in the elections that to me would be the absolute last straw. 

We can go into the details that what we found out yesterday hits so close to home with Donald Trump that that it means we cannot trust him anymore. 

The release of the email so Donald Trump Jr. setting up the meeting with the Russian lawyer make it absolutely clear that the President's son, the President's son-in-law and the President's campaign manager deliberately set up a meeting under the auspices, in other words under the impression that the meeting was in order for a representative of the Russian government to help the father's campaign.

Watch the entire Facebook Live Video

Last modified on Wednesday, 12 July 2017 12:53
Published in News
Tagged under
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Related items
More in this category: « Did Donald Trump Jr. commit a crime? What about the Democrats? Crouere: Elections qualifying to rid New Orleans of Mayor Mitch Landrieu »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

TRUMP TALK

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1