Wednesday, 19 July 2017 12:59
Governor John Bel Edwards announces Capital Region 2016 Flood hazard mitigation grant
 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

edwards pressRoughly eleven months are the great flood of 2016 that engulfed the capital region of Louisiana, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced today a grant award for Hazard Mitigation to several local entities.

Here is the statement from the Governor's office: 

Governor John Bel Edwards announces Capital Region 2016 Flood hazard mitigation grant

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the award of Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) dollars to several local entities throughout the capital region where significant flooding damage was sustained in 2016. These grants will be used to fund local resiliency projects aimed at equipping local governments with the tools needed to better withstand natural disasters in the future.

“The ability to fund these local resiliency projects highlights why we have been fighting so hard for every penny of federal disaster relief money,” said Gov. Edwards. “The 2016 floods devastated large parts of the capital region and left many of our fellow Louisianans fighting to rebuild their homes and businesses. Local and state government will continue working just as hard as the people we serve to restore our communities and position them to better withstand dangerous natural disasters in the future.”

Nearly $22 million in HMGP dollars was announced in December 2016 for local resiliency projects across the state. Today’s announcement brings the combined total in HMGP funds throughout the capital region to nearly $221 million. This region is made up of the following parishes: East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension, East Feliciana, Saint Helena, West Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, Iberville and West Baton Rouge.

HMGP is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and is available statewide following a declared disaster to protect life and property from future risk. The governor has the authority to allocate the funds for eligible mitigation activities. To be eligible, a project must be cost-beneficial (the benefits over the life of the project must exceed the cost of the project) and provide a long-term solution. Specifically these funds are used to reduce future flood losses through activities such as elevating floodprone structures, improving drainage or providing greater flood protection.

Gov. Edwards directed the following HMGP funds to parishes throughout the capital region:

  • $112 million for East Baton Rouge
  • $68 million for Livingston Parish – in addition to the $435,000 announced in December.
  • $33 million for Ascension Parish – in addition to the $302,000 announced in December. 
  • $1.6 million for East Feliciana
  • $1.2 million for Saint Helena – in addition to the $209,000 announced in December.
  • $1.3 million for West Feliciana
  • $996,000 for Pointe Coupee
  • $962,000 for Iberville
  • $689,032 for West Baton Rouge

Click here for more information about the capital region HMGP awards.

 

Published in News
Tagged under
Media Sources

BayoubuzzSteve

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com
Latest from Media Sources
Related items
More in this category: « Louisiana likely to keep more of its Confederate monuments, than discard Obamacare Trump urges GOP Senate, FreedomWorks targets Cassidy; Jindal chimes »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1