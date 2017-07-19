Wednesday, 19 July 2017 13:53
Obamacare Trump urges GOP Senate, FreedomWorks targets Cassidy; Jindal chimes
cassidy freedomRepeal Obamacare is still in the air.  Despite its recent setbacks in the US Senate, the President is urging Senate action. In following suit, at least one lobbying organization has targeted Republican Senators, including Louisiana’s Bill Cassidy, to get in line.

Today, President Trump met with the Republican Senators urged them to stay in DC for the August recess until they were successful with a healthcare plan. He also made veiled threats against certain Senators who have opposed his plan.

Some politicos following Trump's address today came away a little confused.  Yesterday, he said he was in favor of letting Obamacare fail and also said that has  always been his position. Now, as before, he believes the Senate should take another crack at it.

FreedomWorks, a conservative issue-oriented organization has included Louisiana’s US Senator Bill Cassidy on the list of Senators who recently were elected but who must stay on the repeal-Obamacare train.  Repealing Obamacare was a one of Cassidy's major platform planks during the 2014 election.

 

JINDAL CHIMES

Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, who ran for the White House and who has been vacationing in Russia with his family, has tweeted his own Obamacare thoughts today, in two parts:

“Senate Republicans need to agree on an Obamacare repeal - or refuse to debate anything else until they can. Seven years is long enough.”

“Do politicians come with a satisfaction guarantee? If they can't get it done, maybe we should exchange a few at the next election. 2/2”

Not surprisingly, Jindal's messeage was essentially Trump's message today as he faced the Republican Senators in the White House.

JINDAL FUNDRAISING

Speaking of the former Governor, Allee Bautsch Grunewald is featured in the LaPolitics podcast and according to LaPolitics “explains how she became Bobby Jindal’s fundraiser and what the money landscape looks like today. Jeremy Alford of LaPolitics said in his newsletter today, “We also develop a list of funding sources for political candidates and determined that there are roughly six very basic categories.

This is nearly everything you ever wanted to know about fundraising but were afraid to ask. (Read: nearly everything.)”

 

BELLY UP

Time to get behind the bar.

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry is promoting its “Behind the Bar” event Beyond the BAR: Breaking Down the Capitol's Impact on Business

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI)

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 7:00 AM to 6:30 PM (CDT)

Baton Rouge, LA

 

