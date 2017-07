According to a poll commissioned by New Orleans Mayoral candidate Judge Desiree Charbonnet and just released by that campaign, she is leading all other contenders. The poll, conducted by Lake Research Partners claims that she leads LaToya Cantrell 22% to 21% with Judge Michael Bagneris with 9% followed by Frank Spurlock at 2% . It should be noted that the poll was conducted in late June.

Based upon recent reports, she also is leading in the money race:

“By July 6, the former city judge had raised $869,035. Her nearest rival, City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, brought in $151,306 despite an extra month to raise it, the latest campaign finance reports showed Tuesday (July 18).”

Conducted in late June, the sample size of the survey was 500 likely voters, with a margin of error of 4.4%. The memo forwarded to Bayoubuzz did not include cross tabs or questions asked.