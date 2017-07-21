Redmond named Angelle Davis campaign manager, AFL-CIO backs Charbonnet for New Orleans Mayor

Angelle Davis for Treasurer has announced its campaign staff. At the top of the list is Jason Redmond who was a top staffer for former Treasurer John Kennedy who now serves as US Senator. Below are the other selections and positions:



Jason Redmond, Perceptive Reality Consulting

Campaign Manager

- Former Campaign Manager, Julie Stokes for Treasurer.

- Former top aide to Treasurer John Kennedy and Campaign Manager of his first 1999 campaign for Treasurer.



Roy Fletcher

General & Media Consultant

- Architect of numerous successful statewide and local campaigns.

- Statewide successes include Governor Mike Foster in 1995 and Treasurer John Kennedy in 1999.



Becky Miller Nictakis, The Miller Nictakis Group

Finance Director

- Former Executive Director of the Republican Party of Louisiana

- Specialist in campaign and non-profit fundraising

Delia Taylor, Taylor Media

Communications Director

- Successful manager of political campaigns for various tax issues and individual candidates vying for national, statewide and local offices, such as state attorney general, state supreme court, state senator, state representative, district attorney, district judge, and parish-wide offices.

AFL-CIO backs

The AFL-CIO is backing Desiree Charbonnet for mayor.

Speaking for the union, AFL-CIO President Tiger Hammond said, “We are proud to endorse Judge Desiree Charbonet for mayor. She’s a public servant we know well and have long respected. We can count on her to put the needs of workers first in New Orleans, especially in her commitment to create new jobs and meaningful economic development for the entire city.”

The AFL-CIO is the largest labor federation in the U.S. representing 55 labor organizations and 12.5 million workers.

Positive Louisiana Job numbers

Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards released the following statement on the positive jobs numbers released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). The new report showed that Louisiana’s unemployment rate dipped to a three-year low, 5.5 percent. The June report is the largest over-the-month jobs gain for June since 2010. Since Gov. Edwards took office in January of 2016, the unemployment rate has dropped from 6.2 percent to 5.5 percent.

“Louisiana’s economy has been struggling for quite some time, but all signs show that we are making significant progress,” said Gov. Edwards. “The unemployment rate is going down and job creation and job growth are increasing. We’re still not where we need to be, but we are headed in the right direction. The more we can do as a state to promote the skilled workforce we have here in Louisiana, the better off Louisiana families will be, and that is my ultimate priority at the end of the day. No one works harder than the people of Louisiana and those who have been struggling since the oil and gas downturn will not be forgotten. I’m going to continue doing all I can to connect every Louisianan looking for the opportunity to provide for themselves or their families with a good job that makes it possible for them to do just that."



According to LWC, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for Louisiana decreased to 5.5 percent. This is the lowest the unemployment rate has been since February 2014. The decrease marks a 0.2 percentage point decline from the May 2017 figure of 5.7 percent, and is also down 0.7 percentage points from June 2016.