LIVE: VIDEO AND POLITICS

Friday, 21 July 2017 14:54
With Russia investigation, Trump should clean house excepting Ivanka, Hicks and Bannon
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

bannon“I don’t think we’re under investigation,” he said. “I’m not under investigation. For what? I didn’t do anything wrong,” Donald Trump told the New York Times. He didn’t stop there.

Trump said he felt James Comey brought up unsubstantiated allegations from the notorious, embarrassing Steele Dossier to hold them over the President’s head, the better to keep his job as FBI Director. Trump, also, said Comey lied to Congress, something the President claimed he’d explain later.  

The Comey smirch was a nice try except for the fact the FBI, (in the absence of poor spirits or demoralization), already, was exploring serious questions about connections Trump, and his people, might’ve had with suspicious foreigners, that is Russians, and possible monetary shape shifting.   

Trump, also, attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions, the first cabinet member he announced. Sessions, in Trump’s telling, was alleged to have gotten his job in the Robert F. Kennedy Department of Justice Building by omitting a material fact during consideration for appointment. The omission was that Sessions didn’t say he’d ignore the law if, and when, it dictated he had to get out of a case due to a conflict. For this, Trump said the Attorney General was “very unfair to the President.”

The question is why would Sessions consider a recusal for anything before Trump announced, on November 18, 2016, that he was going to be appointed? Is Trump implying that Sessions had cause to bench himself, even before the confirmation hearings? If so, the President implicates himself more than the Attorney General who did, only, what was required.

Attacking Sessions is a high risk, but cagy, move. Remove him and you get a new AG to boss, or fire, Special Counsel Robert Mueller and deal with Rod Rosenstein, Deputy Attorney General, who appointed Mueller.

Augmenting his attack on law enforcement, Trump warned Mueller to stay out of the Trump family business and swiped at Deputy A.G., Rod Rosenstein and acting FBI Director, Andrew McCabe. The President couldn’t have done more to pique interest and encourage Mueller to look at Trump’s myriad financial dealings.

Going on permanent offense is not working for Trump. He’s succeeded, so far, only, in making himself look guilty. Trump needs to get rid of everyone around him in the White House, except for advisor Steve Bannon, his daughter Ivanka, and aide Hope Hicks. Trump knows the first way to revive a failing business is to change management. He ought to just do it.

Published in News
Tagged under
Mike Malak
Latest from Mike Malak
Related items
More in this category: « Redmond named Angelle Davis campaign manager, AFL-CIO backs Charbonnet for New Orleans Mayor
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1