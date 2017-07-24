Monday, 24 July 2017 10:23
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu gets the Axe; national ambitions still discussed
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu got Axed.

The controversial New Orleans Mayor, who is completing his final year in office at City Hall was interviewed by David Axelrod and which interview has just been released.

 

As a promo on the Axelrod podcast website, The Axe Files, the interview states:

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu talks about his family's deep political roots in the South, rebuilding New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, his decision to remove Confederate monuments from his city, and why Democrats can't write off another Trump victory.

In closing the interview, Axelrod stated, “I’m betting you’re not done” prompting a Landrieu laugh, further prompting Alexrod to state that he was not even giving Landrieu a chance to respond.

Landrieu is serving as the President of the US Conference of Mayors’s Organization and has been discussed in various circles as a candidate for President of the United States.

Actor Wendell Pierce calls Landrieu "Shameless political panderer", post Axe File interview

 

Can Trump possibly replace AG Sessions with Rudy Giuliani? Louisiana Congressman Abraham says no collusion found, Congress should move from Russia probe
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

