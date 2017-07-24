Actor Wendell Pierce calls Landrieu "Shameless political panderer", post Axe File interview

"I do think that politicians in this country have a special obligation to step up and to choose because I think reconciliation and finding common ground is a choice. It's not something that you can get forced into now," he continued. "And some guys think they win by separating. I think we win when we're together."
Shameless political panderer that he is, Landrieu pivots away from New Orleans to court the Trump supporters of Louisiana. Political science https://t.co/xgiHTBveMy— Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 24, 2017
Pierce also tweeted two more times about Landrieu, one, specifically referring to economic development and the 9th Ward, an area devastated by Hurricane Katrina.
Based upon an article by the Lens, perhaps there was also a personal issue involved in Pierce’s anger stemming from a few years ago.
Henry and his business partner, actor Wendell Pierce, believe that Landrieu nixed a development plan in the Lower 9th Ward in 2011 that would have included a grocery store operated by their company, Sterling Farms.
Pierce said the mayor killed the deal in a meeting with the developer’s financial backers. “They walked into the meeting, and it was happening,” Pierce said. “They walked out, and it wasn’t happening.”
He added: “This mayor plays political hardball.”