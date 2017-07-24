Monday, 24 July 2017 14:51
Actor Wendell Pierce calls Landrieu "Shameless political panderer", post Axe File interview
Written by 
Rate this item
(2 votes)

pierceAdd Wendell Pierce to the chorus of people in New Orleans lately who appear to be angry with New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, for one reason or another.

In a tweet today responding to a CNN article following Landrieu’s interview with the Axe Files’s David Axelrod, the actor Pierce said, “Shameless political panderer that he is, Landrieu pivots away from New Orleans to court the Trump supporters of Louisiana. Political science”

According to the CNN article, Landrieu said the following that might have invoked Pierce’s anger:

"President Trump has only been in office for six months. It's in everybody's best interest for him to succeed and for him to do well," he said. "Starting a presidential race for anybody at this time under any circumstances is ill-advised."

"I think there are people who think driving differences helps them. Those generally are people that believe in 50% plus one, might is right view of the world," Landrieu said. "I think President Trump is one of those people."

"I do think that politicians in this country have a special obligation to step up and to choose because I think reconciliation and finding common ground is a choice. It's not something that you can get forced into now," he continued. "And some guys think they win by separating. I think we win when we're together."

Pierce also tweeted two more times about Landrieu, one, specifically referring to economic development and the 9th Ward, an area devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

Based upon an article by the Lens, perhaps there was also a personal issue involved in Pierce’s anger stemming from a few years ago.

Henry and his business partner, actor Wendell Pierce, believe that Landrieu nixed a development plan in the Lower 9th Ward in 2011 that would have included a grocery store operated by their company, Sterling Farms.

Pierce said the mayor killed the deal in a meeting with the developer’s financial backers. “They walked into the meeting, and it was happening,” Pierce said. “They walked out, and it wasn’t happening.”

He added: “This mayor plays political hardball.”

 

Published in News
Tagged under
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Related items
More in this category: « Waguespack says stay course with Louisiana Superintendent John White, K-12 School choice Louisiana Treasurer's Race $ on hand: Schroder 1st, Davis 2nd, Riser 3rd »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1