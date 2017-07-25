Tuesday, 25 July 2017 13:52
Trump's Scout talk, Sessions tweets, bizarre acts give psychiatrists opinions merit
Written by 
Rate this item
(1 Vote)

trump ruleToday, I argued with a friend of mine on Facebook about Donald Trump’s Boy Scout speech yesterday.

My friend said Trump might be unconventional but that is why people voted for him.  He also claimed the media is making too much out of it—denouncing them and claiming it’s just another time the media has gone into a frenzy.

Indeed, we in the media have been accused of such angry responses to behaviors some believe to be unfitting to the White House.

I know, many of you are going to say, “well, Bill Clinton”.

True, yes Bill Clinton’s behavior was outrageous and he should have been impeached and I wrote way back then that he should resign.  This was before the blue dress.  That was also about twenty years ago.

But Donald Trump is in a league of his own. Nevermind it is despicable, in my view, that he is still talking about the elections, denouncing our former president, calling the media fake news, using words like sewer when describing men and women in Washington DC--who have done no less than what he has done as a private citizen—buying politicians.

Never mind, he is insulting his own attorney general in public because AG Sessions did what was the ethical and only thing he could have done with recusal.  Nevermind the President is crossing the line of telling the current AG to engage in a political vendetta.  After all, this is the man, who told us to jail Hillary, then don’t jail her, now, jail her because his own butt is being scrutinized.

Never mind the lies, the fabrications, the absolutely outrageous and beyond logical tweets making juvenile claims.

He is in league of his own because now people are beginning to really question his sanity.

These aren’t just everyday people like you and me.  These aren’t just angry partisans and moms and pops of our Boy Scouts who don’t like the tone or the temper of the man who is supposed to be the current Father of our Country.   

These are psychiatrists who now feel compelled and who are now able to give their opinions on the mental fitness of a politician.

These are US Senators who are calling him crazy, without distinguishing whether they are talking about his behavior or his mental health.

Trump supporters wanted him to shake things up.   Well, they have succeeded.

It is no longer outrageous to violate the Boy Scout rules by overly talking politics.  It is no longer improper to wonder if the president is playing with a full deck. 

It is no longer doubtful that this President is about to send this nation into a constitutional crisis over matters involving his family, Russia and himself.

These are no longer protected zones.

He has shaken the foundation of decency and propriety.

Now, he must face his own damage, like it or not.

 

YOU OPINION, TELL US BELOW

Last modified on Tuesday, 25 July 2017 16:10
Published in News
Tagged under
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Related items
More in this category: « NY Times had Allen Toussaint and New Orleans music in mind Trump Sessions relationship craters as do US Russian ties »
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1