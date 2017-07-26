Wednesday, 26 July 2017 11:03
Louisiana's Rep. Steve Scalise released from Hospital, now faces intensive rehab
scaliseAccording to Politico, Steve Scalise of Metairie Louisiana has been discharged from the hospital.

According to the Politico email, Scalise, the House Whip  "was discharged from the hospital on Tuesdayand will now begin "intensive inpatient rehabilitation," his doctors at MedStar Washington Hospital Center announced Wednesday.

The Louisiana Republican has made "excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago," the hospital said in a statement. Scalise took a bullet to the left hip when a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice in June."

On Tuesday, Republican legend John McCain appeared before the US Senate and gave a speech urging bi-partisanship, although voted for a healthcare bill that included no Democrats supporting the legislation or in the bill's creation.

 

Bayoubuzz Staff
