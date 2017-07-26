Wednesday, 26 July 2017 17:41
New Orleans elections: IWO candidates forum: Mayor's, Council races
IwoThe future of New Orleans is before us this summer and fall as the most consequential elections season in eight years takes center stage.

Two of the major candidates for Mayor are women and as a result, the city might be led for the first time by a female. The two leading candidates for Mayor are currently Judge Desiree Charbonnet and Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell.  Also in the top tier of candidates is Judge Michael Bagneris, who ran against current Mayor Mitch Landrieu, four years ago.

But, of course, the future is not only about the mayor's but the City Council contests.

Thus, the Independent Women's Organization of New Orleans (IWO) will host a Democratic candidates' forum this Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 9:00 am at the Georges Auditorium, Dillard University, located at 2601 Gentilly Boulevard, New Orleans, 70122.

Lynda Woolard, IWO President, said, "While much of the country is focused on the drama unfolding in Washington, D.C., New Orleans is only months away from the local elections that will have an even greater influence on our daily lives. The Independent Women's Organization is proud to offer our membership and the public an opportunity to hear from the Democratic candidates in all Orleans Parish races, so that they can make an informed decision before they vote."

IWO Endorsement Committee Chair, Lisa Diggs, said, "IWO welcomes interested individuals to attend our forum and hear candidates for the primary elections on Saturday, October 14th. We are eager to hear how the candidates plan to address important issues affecting our city, and our state, with a particular focus on the issues that impact women and their families."
The event will be split into a morning session and an afternoon session. A detailed schedule will be released on Friday.

Please join us as we hear from all the candidates, discuss races with other members, and vote on our IWO endorsements.


What: IWO Candidates' Forum
When: Saturday, July 29 at 9AM-5PM
Where: Dillard University

This event is free and open to the public.

www.iwoneworleans.org
Facebook event page HERE

 

