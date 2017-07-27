Poll: Democrats can be spoiler in Louisiana Treasurer Race

While it is a known fact that Republicans essentially control Louisiana, based upon a recent poll, don't be surprised if an unknown Democrat is in the runoff with one of the leading Republican candidates.

At least, those are the early thoughts of John Couvillon, President and CEO or JMC Analytics and Polling. Couvillon discussed that poll during an interview today with Stephen Sabludowsky, Bayoubuzz publisher, which video segment is below.

The analysis is based upon a recent poll he conducted, paid for by a Super Pac which indicated this possibility.

in that poll, Democrats, did very well, whether the candidate was unannounced Rep. Walt Leger who did not run or an relatively unknown candidate, Derrick Edwards, who did qualify for the election.

currently, the only Statewide Democratic elected official is John Bel Edwards, Governor. the top three Republican contenders vying for the treasurer spot are Rep. John Schroder, former Commissioner of Administration Angelle Davis and Senator Neil Riser.