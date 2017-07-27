Thursday, 27 July 2017 13:59
My Twitter Nightmare on Trump Street: No Smooching with Priebus, Bloody Streets
Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

nightmare2I’m looking at Twitter this afternoon and my thoughts are literaly shaking.  Did I really wake up from last night’s nightmare?

Horrors...Surreal.



No. I’m not talking about my dream.  

It's what's happening, right in front of our eyes.  It's on my Twitter Streem!! Look!

 
Republican Senators warning President Donald Trump not to fire Jeff Sessions or do something remarkable like a recess appointment to replace him.  This from one of Trump’s loudest critics, “Lindsey Graham: "Any effort to go after Mueller could be the beginning of the end of the Trump presidency."Donald Trump might veto the legislation curbing his power over Russian sanctions, with his new Communications Director claiming, the President might want stronger sanctions against Putin…

Yea, right.

Scary indeed.


Roger Stone threatening that “blood might run in the streets if a coup is attempted” against Trump.  A Democratic House member claiming that Trump lied regarding the Transgender military ban, citing a story about the Joint Chiefs claiming they did not know ban was coming.


The Boy Scouts of America are apologizing for Potus’s conduct—so says another Democratic House member.  Anthony Scramucci threatening Reince Pribus to prove the former Chairman of the GOP and now Chief of Staff is not a leaker.


My Lord. If I’m awake, please, please, take me back to sleep.  "Twitter on Trump Street", is, sorry, I can't handle it. 

Watch my video and Welcome to my real Nightmare.
--

Published in News
Tagged under
Stephen Sabludowsky

https://plus.google.com/u/0/+StephenSabludowsky/posts

 

Website: www.bayoubuzz.com/media/k2/users/584.jpg
Latest from Stephen Sabludowsky
Related items
More in this category: « Digital Summer vacations of '17 nothing like the summers of '42 or even '92
Login to post comments
back to top
  • A July 4th Fact of Facts: America is Land of Immigrants
  • Poll: Trump strong on jobs, weak on tweets, viewed as reckless, thin-skinned, sexist
  • President Trump, It doesn't feel like Independence Day
  • YIPPIE! The naked truth about free speech, cherished especially on Independence Day

mass2On July 4, 1778, George Washington doubled liquor rations for the soldiers quartered in Princeton, NJ, as a way to celebrate Independence Day. It’s fitting, therefore, that the Fourth of July is America's top-selling beer holiday, according to the Beer Institute. It estimated, in 2013, that sales of beer on the 4th could total $1 billion, doubtlessly higher today. “In moderation,” claims a CA brewery investor, Grover McKean, “beer is tasty and healthy.” Who could disagree?

Read More

joe mikaAs Donald Trump faces the top world leaders this week, including a face-time with Vladimir Putin, and as his healthcare proposals face an uphill climb, his poll numbers for how the nation views him could be better.

According to a morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday morning, his tweets, including that against MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski, and his personality are not helping him, at all.

Read More

indy dayII know the calendar says we are approaching the 4th of July, but, it just doesn’t feel like Independence Day.

Perhaps it should.  It’s hot as heck.  The airlines have been packed. The hot dogs are ready for grilling.  The umps are saying, "play ball". The patriotic activities are scheduled. The fireworks are ready-for-blasting. 

Yet, it just doesn’t feel like independence day.

Read More

bill rights2To President Thomas Jefferson, July 4th celebrated more than the signing of the Declaration of Independence. He thought it was a link to the future. The message prominent colonists sent to King George III led to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the initial and most prominent feature of which is the First Amendment that guarantees free speech. It’s part of the country’s fundamental essence that each man and woman can say what they feel about government, or anything else, proving President Donald Trump needs some civics lessons.

Read More

BB Menu

latter-blum2

Dead Pelican

Optimized-DeadPelican2 1 1